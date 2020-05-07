by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Cpl. Kris Galyean of Colorado State Patrol reported that Rochelle Chandler, 28, was driving a 2000 Subaru Legacy westbound, going downhill on Trout Creek Pass at about mile marker 224, 11 miles east of Johnson Village, when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the road.
Galyean said Chandler overcorrected to the other side of the road, then overcorrected again, causing the car to rotate clockwise and go off a steep embankment.
The car rolled several times before coming to rest on its wheels at the bottom, Galyean said.
The highway was closed for about an hour in both directions while rescue operations were conducted.
Galyean said impairment is suspected in the wreck and Chandler will be cited.
