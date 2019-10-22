Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze announced that the checkpoint on CR 108, access to Methodist Estates and Boot Hill subdivisions, was removed Monday morning, opening up complete access to that area and residences.
Spezze asked in a press release that those who do not live in the area refrain from driving there, because fire personnel and vehicles are still traveling the roads and there is still risk due to the recent fire activity.
