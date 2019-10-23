Although a newspaper is first and foremost a business, the owners, editors and other members of the staff of the 140-year-old Herald Democrat through the years have frequently felt a greater calling.
Perhaps Henry Butler, owner and editor in the first half of the 20th century said it best.
“It is true that the newspaper is a commercial enterprise, but it is something more. Much is expected of it in service and with all my interests centered here, a sense of loyalty and affection is developed, which I have tried to reflect in the columns of the paper.”
Today’s Herald Democrat is a compilation of the earliest Leadville newspapers, including the Reveille, the Chronicle, the Herald and the Democrat.
The Reveille, Leadville’s first newspaper, published its first issue on Feb. 23, 1878. By Jan. 2, 1880, there were five newspapers in Leadville, but five days later these had consolidated down to three.
The Chronicle started in February 1878 with James Burnell handling the mechanical aspect, John Aiken the editorial and C.C. Davis the business management.
On Oct. 21, 1879, the Daily Herald published its first edition with R.G. Dill as the general manager. According to Dill, writing in the 1881 “History of the Arkansas Valley,” the newspaper was a success from the start.
“The Herald, like the Chronicle, is stalwart Republican in politics and has acquired a reputation second to none in the state,” Dill said. “Its stockholders have managed to leave management unmolested, a rare thing among newspaper stock holders.”
The Democrat was started in January 1880 and directed from Denver, but it finally passed into Leadville hands. Col. J.L. Barlow became the editor and W.F. Ferguson the business manager.
C.C. Davis consolidated the ownership of the Chronicle, Herald and Democrat in 1886.
He purchased the Democrat in 1883 when the newspaper became involved in debt and was sold to satisfy its creditors.
He relates the story of how he outwitted H.A.W. Tabor to gain ownership of the Herald in his book, “Olden Times in Colorado.”
“The Herald had been acquired by the late Senator H.A.W. Tabor, seven times a millionaire, and was being run in the interest of that gentleman’s ambition to be governor of the state,” Davis wrote. It mattered little to him or his managers whether the paper earned dividends or even paid expenses. The weekly deficit was wiped out by a draft “on the old man.”
Prices for such services as advertising and job printing were “slaughtered by the manager of the Herald, whose only interest was to make the paper appear to be well patronized,” Davis said.
As this continued, Davis began to feel the pinch.
“There is nothing that absorbs cash so rapidly as a newspaper.” Davis said. “The losses, when they occur, are apt to be heavy. By the summer of 1883, I had exhausted all I had earned with the Chronicle and owed the Carbonate Bank $26,000.”
Finally Davis went to Dr. D.H. Dougan, bank president, and offered to assign him the newspaper and go back to setting type.
Dougan replied, “Not by a d___ sight, Davis! Anybody who says you’ll not pull through is a liar, and I can whip him! How much more do you want?”
In the meantime Tabor’s gubernatorial aspirations had been denied, and he was finding owning the newspaper an expensive luxury after advancing more than $150,000 over two years to keep it afloat.
Tabor would not sell the Herald to Davis, however, because Davis had opposed Tabor’s political aspirations,
Davis turned to his friend James McCarthy (known as Fitz Mac). McCarthy offered his services as managing editor of the Herald and was accepted. After time passed, he made an acceptable offer for the newspaper and it was turned over to him.
“Twenty minutes after the deal was closed and the consideration passed, he reconveyed it to me – to my great relief and Tabor’s extreme disgust,” Davis said. “The latter never forgave Fitz Mac for the ‘Irish track’ played on him.”
C.C. Davis retired in 1896 when health issues made it impossible for him to live at Leadville’s altitude.
In his farewell to Leadville, he noted, “I have lived among you 17 years. We have struggled together for our prosperity. We have wept together for our dead.
“The position of an editor in a community like this, when he becomes personally known to all, is much like that of a school master. He cannot hope that his motives will always be understood and appreciated.”
After Davis retired in 1896, the management passed into the hands of William H. Griffith of Denver, who remained about two years.
Lute Johnson and J.H. McClennan then leased the plant and carried on the business for a few years when the ownership passed into the hands of J.O. Heimberger, the former business manager. Although Heimberger was a young man, he was only in possession of the plant for about three years when he died in 1904, one day shy of his 37th birthday.
“Mr. Heimberger always had the welfare of Leadville at heart,” read his obituary in the Herald Democrat. “He was loyal to Leadville when other were complaining; he upheld the business and mining interests of Leadville in his publications when others were crying failure and hard times.”
Heimberger’s wife sold the paper on Oct. 13, 1904, to James M. Knight and Henry C. Butler. Butler had already been on the editorial staff of the newspaper for 15 years when he became an owner.
Knight disposed of his interests in 1913, but Butler continued with the newspaper until his retirement in November 1938. He partnered with Frank Vaughn during this time, but between 1928 and 1938, Butler was the sole owner of the plant.
For 38 consecutive years, the newspaper was issued from the old Armory Hall Building at 125 E. Fifth St. On Tuesday, Jan. 22, 1924, the first newspaper was issued from its present home at 717 Harrison Ave.
Upon Butler’s retirement, an editorial appeared in the Nov. 14, 1938, Herald Democrat:
“When I first took it over, I used an expression, ‘the Herald Democrat way,’ which meant the way of service, to give the people not only as good but a little bit better than the town could afford,” Butler said.
“This is the ideal which it has been my purpose to realize as fully as possible. To produce a newspaper here which will enter like a welcome guest into every home is a reasonable ambition.
“The Herald Democrat has had and will continue to have one policy: to work for the good of Leadville.”
The next owners of the newspaper were Joseph McConnell and then Robert A. and Lois G. Theobald.
Another longtimer, Francis Bochatey, was owner and publisher from 1959 until July 25, 1986.
The Herald was a five-days-a-week newspaper in Bochatey’s time and employed about 10 people on staff plus 12 delivery people. It also published the Carbonate Chronicle on Mondays, which included the legal advertisements and the highlights from the weekly paper.
The biggest stories of Bochatey’s day were the construction of the Twin Lakes Power Plant, the drilling of the Boustead Tunnel to bring water to the east slope from Ruedi Reservoir on the west slope and the enlargement of Turquoise Lake in the 1960s and 1970s.
Climax was also a big story with potential strikes looming and the closure occurring in the early ’80s.
The newspaper was sold to the current owner, Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., owned by Merle and Mary Baranczyk, in 1986.
In August 1986, it was announced that the Herald would no longer be printed with “hot lead” using the 1905 letter press that still remains today in the basement of the Herald building. It was the last daily newspaper in Colorado to be printed in this manner.
Larry Tanglen was the first editor under Baranczyk, and he oversaw the conversion from hot lead to computers. In conjunction with the massive layoffs at the Climax Mine when it closed, the Herald became a weekly paper.
Besides the mine closure, the big story in Tanglen’s day was when the Environmental Protection Agency came to town and Leadville became a Superfund Site.
Tanglen was succeeded by a number of editors, including Hal Walter, Chris McGinnis, Grant Dunham, Jeff Dick and Abby Eagye. Except for Dunham, none stayed at the job for more than two years.
When current Editor Marcia Martinek started at the Herald on July 29, 2002, both the previous editor and reporter had been gone for several weeks and she had yet to meet her reporter, Jenn Wiant, in person, as Wiant started her job that same day in a Breckenridge courtroom where Paul Esparza, a former county employee and sheriff’s deputy, faced numerous charges related to his employment with the county.
“That pretty much set the pace for the subsequent years,” Martinek said. “We’ve never been at a loss for a front-page story.”
The Herald Democrat marked its 140th anniversary on Oct. 21.
