The Colorado Department of Transportation is promoting its Bustang to Broncos bus service as a convenient way for fans from outside Denver to get to Broncos games. But can fans in Salida take advantage of that option?
The Gunnison-Denver outrider bus service that serves Salida isn’t included in the Bustang to Broncos program this season, but Salidans still have a way to ride the Bustang to watch the Broncos.
The outrider departs from Chaffee Shuttle, 54 Jones Ave., at 7:45 a.m. each day, including Sunday, and arrives at Union Station in Denver at 10:50 a.m.
From there, take either the light rail W, C or E line from Union Station to Broncos Stadium at Mile High.
The Broncos have only one potential 11 a.m. home game this season (Dec. 22 against the Detroit Lions), so barring any unforeseen bus delays, there should be plenty of time to tailgate before kickoff.
The Broncos’ other home games this season are 2:25 p.m. Sept. 15 against the Chicago Bears; 2:25 p.m. Sept. 29 against the Jacksonville Jaguars; 2:25 p.m. Oct. 13 against the Tennessee Titans; 6:20 p.m. Oct. 17 against the Kansas City Chiefs; 2:25 p.m. Nov. 3 against the Cleveland Browns; 2:25 p.m. Dec. 2 against the San Diego Chargers; and 2:25 p.m. Dec. 9 against the Oakland Raiders.
Getting back to Salida is trickier. The bus leaves Union Station at 1:45 p.m. each day, so overnight accommodations will have to be made in Denver. The bus arrives at the Chaffee Shuttle at 5:05 p.m.
Tickets are $29 each way, and there are no mobile/online ticketing options.
