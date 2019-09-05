Colorado Parks and Wildlife reported an estimated 16 inches of hail fell over Spinney Mountain State Park during a severe storm that closed the park due to damage.
The thunderstorm Tuesday night pounded both Spinney Mountain and Eleven Mile state parks with heavy rain and hail, followed by flash flooding, according to a CPW press release.
Spinney took the brunt of the hail storm.
CPW officials have closed the gate to the Spinney Mountain Access Road, which is impassable due to damage.
The south boat ramp at Spinney also needs repairs, but the north side was unaffected.
No timetable has been set for when Spinney will reopen, but assessments will be made daily as repairs are made and roads dry out.
The Charlie Meyers State Wildlife Area parking lot is accessible, but the access road below the dam is closed.
CPW will monitor the Dream Stream to assess damage and high water conditions.
Eleven Mile remains open on both shores. There were impacts to several campgrounds on the south side but none that would affect any reservations.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully and to expect road damage and debris along Park County Roads 92 and 59.
