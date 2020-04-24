Salida City Administrator Drew Nelson said the city government has not laid off or furloughed any staff at this time and has no plans to do so in the immediate future.
“There are a variety of options that the city has at its disposal to reduce expenditures, such as postponing large capital projects, in lieu of reducing staff,” Nelson said in an email.
As stated in previous council meetings, Salida has enough reserve funds to operate with no income for the next six months. Commerce is still occurring in Salida with sales tax attached, however.
Nelson said the city treasurer and finance committee are constantly evaluating local and regional economic conditions and will make adjustments moving forward.
Staff workload has maintained pre-existing levels for some employees and increased for others.
Salida Police Department has not seen a significant change in call levels over the same time period in 2019.
Salida Fire Department has been responding to COVID-19-related service calls while following pandemic protocols in the process. Protocols include wearing personal protective equipment and increasing sanitation at the fire station.
Some Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center staff members have been repurposed to assist with sanitizing facilities and outdoor spaces. They are also using the break to deep clean, maintain and repair both Salida SteamPlant and the aquatic center. Recreation staff members have been working on implementing a new software system while setting up online classes and programs for users at home.
Nelson said the communications staff has been working overtime to provide information to the public, respond to inquiries, update social media and coordinate Salida’s emergency response with other local, state and federal agencies.
“We are still currently in triage mode with cases across the state, yet we are trying to enter the recovery phase already by looking to allow many businesses in Chaffee County to reopen within the next week,” Nelson said.
“The last course of action that the city would most likely entertain is to attempt to balance its budget on the backs of its employees, because they are critical for the essential functioning of our community.”
