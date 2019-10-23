Together Chaffee County will host a meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. today in the Pinon Room at the Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St., to give Buena Vista residents a chance to provide input on the countywide comprehensive plan update.
Residents are invited to share their thoughts on growth, housing, transportation, jobs, agriculture, recreation and other topics, according to a press release.
For questions, contact Nora Bland at norabland@ctagroup.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.