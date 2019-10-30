by Sam Klomhaus
and Cody Olivas
Mail Staff Writers
Monarch Mountain’s 80th anniversary season is off to an early start as the ski area announced it will open Friday.
It will be Monarch’s earliest opening since 1969, when it opened Oct. 26, Marketing Director Dan Bender said.
Monarch was originally scheduled to open Nov. 22, but early snow, including 18 inches this week, enabled it to open three weeks early.
“It feels so good to be able to kick it off this way,” Randy Stroud, Monarch general manager, said about the ski area’s 80th season.
So far in October Monarch has received 28 inches of snow and has a 19-inch base. Bender said he’s optimistic the mountain will get more snow before it opens.
Monarch will be open Friday through Sunday this week and next week, and Stroud said they’ll see where they go from there.
The Tumbelina, Pioneer and Caterpillar lifts will be open to start, with a total of 20 runs accessible. Bender said that represents mostly a mix of green and blue runs.
“If I’m not mistaken, that’s the most runs in the country at this point,” Stroud said.
The rental shop, Sidewinder Saloon, Java Stop, ski school and Elation Sports will also be open. The children’s center and the mountain’s new retail shop won’t be open yet.
Lift tickets will cost $57.
Bender said Monarch opening early represents a way to appreciate passholders and locals who have stuck with Monarch through the years.
Monarch will have a snow report available starting Thursday, Bender said.
With the ski area opening Friday, Monarch has switched the location of its job fair on Saturday. Instead of Salida SteamPlant, the job fair will now take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the ski area, in the Monarch room and tunnel. Stroud said they’re still looking for lift operators and some other positions.
Monarch’s Outpost shop in Salida will be closed on Fridays through Sundays while the ski area is open, but it will reopen on Monday through Thursday. “We need those people up here,” Stroud said.
When skiers and boarders pick up a trail map this year, two new runs will be on it. Pinball, which Stroud said has always been an unofficial run, will now be on the map.
Serendipity is the other new trail that will appear on the map. It was created by accident when the ski area was chopping down beetle-infested trees.
“Logging pretty much made it for us, so we figured we’d embrace it,” Stroud said. “It will decrease traffic going through Sleepy Hollow.”
Later in the season, when the Panorama lift opens, visitors will see new lines and fewer dead trees along the Pano Ridge, where Monarch took out more beetle-kill trees over the summer.
“It looks amazing,” Stroud said. “People will immediately notice the dead and gray trees have been taken out; everyone is going to be impressed.”
For now, however, skiers and snowboarders will have 20 other trails to play on as Monarch kicks off its 80th season with its earliest opening in 50 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.