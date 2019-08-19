Salida City Council will consider the final report from the Future 50: Re-Vision Rainbow Boulevard project during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers at the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
The city’s Planning Commission and Chaffee County’s Transportation Advisory Committee have recommended that city council adopt the document as a guide for planning along the U.S. 50 corridor.
Council also will conduct a public hearing and hear the second reading of an ordinance concerning the city’s short-term rental policy.
Other items on Tuesday’s agenda include:
• The 2018 audit and reissued financial statements from 2017.
• First reading of an ordinance regarding temporary commercial activities.
• A development agreement for the Salida Crossings development.
• An ordinance adopting the uniform election code and approving coordinated mail ballot elections.
• Purchase of 67.28 acres in the Arkansas Hills area from Union Pacific.
• An investment strategy and financial management plan.
• A professional services agreement for an organizational communication plan.
Council members will meet for a work session at 6 p.m. today in council chambers, where they will discuss changes to accessory dwelling unit regulations, view a presentation on vaping, discuss inclusionary housing and linkage fees and discuss community grant awards with the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
Before the work session, at 5:40 p.m., council will tour the remodeled police department.
