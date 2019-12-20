Colorado’s representatives in U.S. Congress voted along party lines in Wednesday’s historic vote to impeach Republican President Donald Trump.
Democratic U.S. Reps. Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse, Jason Crow and Ed Perlmutter all voted in favor of impeaching the president.
Republican U.S. Reps. Scott Tipton, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn voted in opposition.
Wednesday’s vote was the third time in the country’s history that the U.S. House of Representatives has voted on impeachment.
Democrats claim that Trump abused his role by withholding military funding from Ukraine in exchange for an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden, who’s running for the Democratic presidential nomination, and his son.
House Democrats approved two articles of impeachment, one for abuse of power and one for obstruction of Congress, last week. A majority of Congress voted to pass both articles late Wednesday evening with no Republican support.
“Democrats’ decision to lower the bar for impeachment to unprecedented and dangerous levels will have severe long-term consequences for our country,” Buck, chairman of the Colorado GOP, said. “Under this standard, a president can be impeached in the absence of a crime, without due process, and for asserting a legally, constitutionally recognized privilege.”
DeGette said it’s “a sad and solemn day.”
“None of us came to Congress to impeach a president, but President Trump, by his own actions, left us no choice,” she tweeted following the vote. “No one in this country is above the law, not even the president.”
Trump is expected to be acquitted by the Senate given its Republican majority and the need for a two-thirds majority to convict and remove him from office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.