The Salida Pregnancy Resource Center, 215 E. Third St., will celebrate 30 years of service in the Salida area with a birthday open house from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Refreshments and tours will be offered throughout the celebration, and a “Blessing of the Ultrasound” will take place at 1 p.m.
Since 1989, the center’s mission has been to support the community through life-affirming action by providing services to families and women who are facing many decisions concerning pregnancy, childbirth and parenting, a press release stated.
The center offers pregnancy tests, limited ultrasounds, STD testing, parenting classes for both mothers and fathers, material support through its Baby Boutique and education on birth control, adoption, abortion and pregnancy. All services offered are free and confidential.
The center’s first ultrasound machine was purchased in 2011 but in the last few months began to show its age, center officials reported. With help from the local council and Lakewood Council of the Knights of Columbus, the center recently purchased and installed a brand-new machine with sharper images and sound.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.