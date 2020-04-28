Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order Sunday initiating the safer-at-home model of COVID-19 precautions as the state stay-at-home order issued March 27 expired.
The safer-at-home policy provides gradual reopening of nonessential businesses and loosening of the stricter precautions under stay at home.
“While we’ve seen indications that our efforts to ‘flatten the curve’ are working, transmission of the virus continues to threaten Coloradans’ way of life and livelihoods. As we take steps to return Coloradans to work, we must continue to practice social distancing as a high level and implement other measures, such as limiting our social interactions, taking extra precautions for vulnerable individuals and wearing non-medical masks while in public, to facilitate a step toward reopening the economy while protecting public health,” the order stated.
Although the new model is a step toward normalcy, the state will continue to monitor spread of COVID-19 and the order warns additional precautions may be necessary in the future.
Under the governor’s directive, normal in-person instruction at all preschool-12th grade schools is still suspended until the end of the school year, but districts can use school buildings for providing services to students, educators and families, including, but not limited to, in-person small group instruction, staff professional development, food service, access to the internet, devices or instructional materials, special education service or mental health supports.
Schools intending to provide those services must work in coordination with their local public health agency and observe social distancing requirements.
Vulnerable individuals are still asked to stay at home “except when necessary to provide, support, perform or operate necessary activities, minimum basic operations, critical government functions, necessary travel or critical business. They cannot be compelled to perform in-person work for any business or government function, including a critical business or critical government function.
Vulnerable individuals are identified as being 65 or older, those with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, those who have serious heart conditions, those who are immunocompromised, pregnant women and/or those determined to be high risk by a licensed health care provider.
Those who are sick or who test positive for COVID-19 are directed to stay at home except as necessary to care for themselves or seek medical care.
Polis’ order includes a directive to employers to accommodate workers with child care responsibilities and workers who live in the same households as a vulnerable person to the greatest extent possible by promoting telecommuting or other remote work options, flexible schedules or other means.
The Colorado Civil Rights Division within the Department of Regulatory Agencies and Colorado Department of Health and Environment are directed to provide guidance to prevent discrimination in the workplace related to COVID-19.
“Employers must provide reasonable accommodation and are prohibited from discriminating against employees who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have been in contact with a known positive case of COVID-19.”
Polis directed the state health department to issue an amended public health order that will outline the extent of the safer-at-home model, including extension of wearing face coverings in public, limiting social interactions and essential travel, prohibiting social gatherings of more that 10 people and strongly encouraging critical businesses, critical government functions, non-critical retail and non-critical commercial businesses to allow workers to telecommute whenever possible.
The public heath order will offer direction for non-critical businesses as they phase in opening following the stay-at-home order, which closed all but essential businesses during the last month.
Directives to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment include issuing temporary emergency rules to amend the Colorado Health Emergency Leave with Pay rules to extend paid sick leave coverage for those testing positive for COVID-19 or who have been directed to quarantine or isolate due to COVID-19 concerns; and issuing guidance to ensure workers, particularly workers who are vulnerable, are not in danger of losing unemployment insurance eligibility for refusal to work in COVID-19-related demonstrable, unsafe working conditions.
Counties can apply for a local variance for part or all of the executive order, but if approval is not obtained from the state for less restrictive measures, a county can lose COVID-19 preparedness grant funding.
Local orders may be more protective than the governor’s executive order as necessary.
To view the complete executive order, visit colorado.gov/governor/sites/default/files/inline-files/D%202020%20044%20Safer%20at%20Home.pdf.
