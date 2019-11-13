Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved the Virga minor subdivision final plat Tuesday, despite having some questions about fitting the well and wastewater treatment plan within the small building envelope.
The subdivision at 6644 CR 110 will subdivide one 9.4-acre lot into two lots, with the second lot being 3 acres with a ¼-acre building envelope.
County Planning Manager Jon Roorda said the need for such a small building envelope was due to steep grades and drainage ditches on the property.
Roorda said that despite the small size, they should not have a problem fitting both the well and the wastewater treatment system within the building envelope.
Commissioners unanimously agreed to table the Larks Perch major subdivision preliminary plan. The Chaffee County Planning Commission heard the plan Nov. 5 and chose to continue the hearing to its Jan. 14 meeting, which means the county commissioners would hear the application on Feb. 11.
The Planning Commission listed several items the applicant needs to complete before the hearing, including:
• An agreement with Poncha Springs on road impacts and Colorado Department of Transportation access.
• An amended drainage report.
• A report from the Army Corps of Engineers determining the presence or absence of jurisdictional areas.
Tracy Vandaveer of the Crabtree Group was at the meeting representing the applicant and said he agreed with the continuation.
Commissioners Greg Felt and Rusty Granzella, representing the Southern Chaffee County Library District, voted unanimously to reappoint Dick Isenberger to the Salida Regional Library Board.
Isenberger’s term is up at the end of December, and he was the only applicant for the position, which runs for five years.
Library Director Susan Matthews attended the meeting to support the reappointment.
Granzella said he was “good” with reappointing Isenberger, and Felt said, “Dick has done a lot of good for this community and I’d like to see him stay on the board.”
