by Arlene Shovald
Special to The Mail
The Chaffee County agricultural community is invited to the third annual 4-H Rancher Dinner and branding party at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the events center at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120 in Poncha Springs.
The event is hosted by the Upper Arkansas Conservation District and involves everyone in farming and ranching as well as 4-H families.
“We want people to come out and celebrate agriculture,” said Christy Fitzpatrick, associate board member of the conservation district. “It’s a great chance for people who work in ag to get to know each other and for kids to meet other farm and ranching families.”
The Upper Arkansas Conservation District is the local stakeholder body that works with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service, addressing water management, soil health, wildlife habitat and other issues pertaining to soil and water.
The district has been in operation since the Dust Bowl in 1937. Its purpose is to connect government programs and community needs. Because of the 4-H agriculture heritage, the two organizations work together on the dinner.
Chicken and beverages will be provided by the district, and attendees are asked to take a side dish and, if they wish, a place setting to reduce trash.
A pie contest is part of the event, and participants are asked to take their best pie, either fruit or cream. Celebrity bakers will do the judging. Rocky Mountain Farmers Unions is providing ice cream to go with the pie.
Also at 7 p.m., Mount Shavano Rangers 4-H Club will host a branding party. For this event ranchers are asked to take a brand and brand a board, which will go into the exhibit hall building as part of a new display on agricultural heritage.
“If you did this last year, we invite you to do it again so we can have another brand put in the main building at the fairgrounds,” Fitzpatrick said.
Last year’s event was attended by 200 people, and more are expected this year.
For more information call Rachael Walke at 719-539-8576.
