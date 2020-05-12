The Salida Spartan Athletic Booster Club awarded $1,000 scholarships to Salida High School seniors Elise Mishmash and Finley Petit.
The booster club honored Mishmash with the 2020 Outstanding Female Athlete award and gave Petit the 2020 Outstanding Male Athlete award.
The scholarships are heavily weighted with athletic participation and accomplishment while also considering school club activities and school rank, a press release stated.
The booster club also thanked the Travis Netz family for once again sponsoring a portion of the male scholarship in memory of Travis Netz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.