Salida city officials announced the city will ease COVID-19 restrictions and move to Tier III of its Action Plan starting today.
The city will reopen City Hall to the public today, according to a press release. City Hall will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
All meetings and events remain suspended, and Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center, Salida SteamPlant and Salida Rotary Scout Hut all remain closed.
All city departments have enacted teleworking options and staggered shifts, and the city encourages residents to continue using online services to conduct business with the city. For information about online services, visit cityofsalida.com/2020/03/convenient-online-services-available-for-residents-and-businesses/.
City officials said they will continue to work with Chaffee County Public Health and county commissioners on evaluating response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Information on the county’s response is on Facebook @COVID19ChaffeeCounty.
Residents are encouraged to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations and the state safer-at-home order.
Mayor P.T. Wood said, “It is great to see our retail and business community start to reopen due to the hard work of Salida, Chaffee County and the state of Colorado in limiting the spread of COVID-19 over the past six weeks. It is really important for citizens to continue to follow the safer-at-home order, along with the Chaffee County Public Health order. …
“We get one chance to do this right, and I know Salidans are up to the task. By staying diligent now, we have a chance to save our summer.”
The Action Plan can be found at cityofsalida.com/wp-content/uploads/City-of-Salida-COVID-19-Action-Plan.pdf.
