The Decker Fire dominated headlines in early October as firefighters fought the nearly 9,000-acre fire just south of Salida. Firefighters battled the flames until snow hit the Sangre de Cristos and finished off in nature what had been mostly extinguished by people.
At the beginning of October The Mail reported the Decker Fire moved into the Swindinski Drainage, causing heavy smoke in Salida.
Through the next 30 days the fire moved through the landscape, prompting evacuations in Chaffee and Fremont counties and prompting Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt to declare a state of local disaster emergency.
Mid-month the unpredictable fire jumped the Rainbow Trail near Bear Creek, resulting in additional evacuations of Swissvale, Wellsville and Silver Heels Drive.
Historically dry conditions combined with wind continued to fuel the fire. On Oct. 17 the fire had burned 8,464 acres, and 889 personnel were battling the blaze.
A week later, Oct. 25, the fire was “contained” but not quite out. Four days later a snowstorm that hit Salida and the fire area dumped large amounts of snow.
Over the course of 50 days the fire had burned nearly 9,000 acres.
As if the wildfire weren’t enough action in the region, a city block in Moffat burned to the ground Oct. 16.
Firefighters saved one house, but with no hydrants in town, they had to drive 2½ miles to an irrigation well to fill a tender to supply engines with water.
Salida’s youth also made news in October.
Athena Kintgen got to ring the Nasdaq bell Oct. 2 and help businesses around the world start their day.
Papa John’s Pizza invited Kintgen and other national finalists from the Boys & Girls Clubs Youth of the Year competition to New York to ring the bell.
In sports Salida High School’s cross-country teams swept league titles again, with 15 runners earning all-league honors. The title was the girls’ eighth straight.
Salida High School celebrated homecoming with boys’ soccer beating James Irwin 5-0 and Zakiah Berry being named homecoming queen at the football game.
Spartan cross country placed fourth at state at the end of the month.
And on Oct. 26 Spartan football put together an 18-play touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to beat Montezuma-Cortez, 34-27.
SHS boys’ soccer team scored the No. 1 seed for the state tournament after completing its regular season 14-0-1, finishing the end of the month in high school sports coverage.
Good news for Ark-Valley Humane Society as it raised $10,000 with its annual Cause for Paws fundraiser. More than 170 people attended the fifth annual event.
Sixty volunteers helped Ark Valley Helping Hands by helping 19 seniors in Salida.
Four volunteers helped Salidan Cena Troutman with her household chores.
“It’s things I cannot do, and it certainly helps me,” Troutman said.
Monarch Mountain started its 80th season on a good note with a Nov. 1 opening – the earliest opening since 1969 – which the ski area announced Oct. 30.
At that point Monarch had received 28 inches of snow and had a 19-inch base.
Mountain Mail staff writer Cody Olivas contributed to this story.
