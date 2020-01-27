The Salida Planning Commission will conduct a public hearing for Bradford limited impact review at 6 p.m. tonight in city council chambers, 448 E. First St.
Applicant Jared Bradford is requesting limited impact review approval to construct a second primary structure on his property in residential zone R-2. He will be represented by Tom McEnany.
A limited impact review refers to land uses that are generally compatible with permitted uses in a zone district but require a site-specific review of their location, design, intensity, density, configuration and operating characteristics. Certain conditions may be applied to ensure zone compatibility.
The property has a total area of 7,500 square feet, with a per dwelling unit density requirement of 3,125 square feet. The property is allowed a maximum of two dwelling units. It currently contains a 910-square-foot single-family home with a 192-square-foot shed and carport in the back.
The proposed second principal structure will overtake the shed and carport and will be a two-story structure with an approximate area of 1,008 square feet. Commission approval is required because of the proposed size and scale of the structure.
The commission received one letter of support from Bradford’s neighbor and no opposition to the proposed structure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.