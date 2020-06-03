Salidans gathered for a “sit-in for solidarity” Tuesday in Alpine Park and then walked down F Street to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement.
Ark Valley Equality Network provided an online version to those unable to attend in person. Network organizer Jimmy Sellars said less than 100 people attended online with 21 presenters.
The event took 36 hours to organize after Salida City Councilman Justin Critelli and his wife, Melanie, initiated the idea to protest in the park.
Presenters included Justin Critelli, Kimi Uno, Vander Ritchie, Sue Ann Hum, the Rev. Melinda Roberts and the Rev. Dr. Stephany Rose Spaulding. Speakers tackled subjects like white privilege and how to use that privilege, reparations and reconciliation.
“Black rights are human rights and they matter to all of us,” Sellars said.
Justin Critelli said he had a friend count the number of people who walked down F Street, and he estimated around 200 people.
Critelli cited Desmond Tutu in saying, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.
“If a few of us are oppressed, then we all are. At this time especially we should hold ourselves accountable.”
Black Lives Matter protests began spreading across the U.S. following the death of George Floyd, 46, a black Minneapolis man who died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white Minneapolis police officer, was caught on camera pinning Floyd to the ground with his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes, even after he had lost consciousness, according to the criminal complaint.
Police were arresting Floyd after he was accused of buying cigarettes with a counterfeit $20 bill. He vocally stated multiple times that he was unable to breathe while Chauvin was pinning him.
The day after Floyd’s death, the Minneapolis Police Department fired all four officers involved, Chauvin, Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, all of whom were seen participating in the arrest as filmed on video. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.
