More than 600 surveys concerning the F Street closures meant to assist business owners to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic are complete and Salida City Hall announced the results Tuesday.
Of total respondents 51.15 percent said they love the street closure and think it provides a safer place to visit and shop. Of business responses 42.62 percent said they love the street closure and think it provides a safer place to visit and shop.
The city wrote in a press release that they asked for feedback on how the area could be improved.
“Some responses included making the space more inviting by adding temporary landscaping, seating and providing shade structures.
“Others suggested expanding the road closure for several more blocks to support more businesses,” the city reported.
The city also said that common themes among respondents who don’t like the closure cited a concern for the number of people not wearing masks.
“They feel the closure only helps a small number of businesses in the area,” according to the city.
Others were concerned with street accessibility for older adults or individuals with mobility issues and think the loss of storefront adjacent parking has had a negative impact on business.
The city wrote that it will now compile individual feedback received from the survey and determine the next steps. Council is scheduled to discuss the matter during the regular work session Monday.
For more information call 719-539-4555.
