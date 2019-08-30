by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Salida Crossings developer Duane Cozart has decided to change the project from for-sale condominiums to rental apartments.
One reason for the switch, Cozart said, was a significant amount of the interest in sales – close to 50 percent – came from people outside the area.
He will also save a few million dollars on insurance, he said.
The development was scheduled to break ground Aug. 1, Cozart said, but the switch from condos to apartments meant he had to rework the financing.
Cozart said he expects to receive a term sheet by early next week, and if the terms are what he expects them to be, the project should break ground in mid-October to early November.
The project’s design will not be affected, nor will his agreement with the city of Salida, including the mandate for affordable housing, he said.
Cozart said some of the office/retail space is planned for a day care center.
Salida voters approved the development, which includes office, retail and 122 residential units, in September. The site is on the east end of U.S. 50 in Salida.
