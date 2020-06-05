Like so many things in the southern Colorado mountains, from Poncha Pass to the narrow-gauge railroads of the San Juans, The Mountain Mail owes something of its origin to Otto Mears.

Mears, a tough minded Russian immigrant, first made his living in this country as a newsboy, and maybe that accounted for his fascination with the newspaper business. Mears is well known for his toll roads, railroads and negotiations with the Utes – but he founded five newspapers in Colorado as well.

The first was the Saguache Chronicle in 1874, and as that decade ended, he also had started the Lake City Silver World and the Ouray Times. As one of Colorado’s first newspaper chain owners, Mears had some surplus equipment in Saguache in 1879.