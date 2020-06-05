While The Mountain Mail newspaper is celebrating its 140th anniversary today, a smaller anniversary passed quietly last month, as Merle and Mary Baranczyk, owners of Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., celebrated their 42nd year as publishers of The Mountain Mail.
AVP, which purchased The Mountain Mail on May 18, 1978, also owns and publishes The Chaffee County Times, The Leadville Herald and The Flume in Park County.
Merle Baranczyk was hired as editor and publisher of The Mail in September 1974, moving from Colorado Springs. At that time The Mail was owned by Ken Johnson of the Grand Junction Sentinel. Johnson purchased it from George Oyler in 1971.
Merle said he met Mary while working in Colorado Springs, and they moved to Salida with 3-year-old daughter Christa. Mary said they had to live in a motel when they first moved here, unable to find a rental.
Both Baranczyks worked for the newspaper for the first 15 years. The company included an office supply store and commercial print shop, along with the newspaper and pressroom.
The paper expanded its office in 1983, taking over a former senior center, a space that now holds the editorial office, Merle’s office and a break room.
The office expansion was one of many changes to the paper, including switching from afternoon to morning publication and adding more printing units to accommodate color printing and improvements in reproducing and printing photographs.
Johnson had installed offset printing in the early 1970s with a two-unit Goss press. The Baranczyks added a third unit, to print spot color, then in 1996 upgraded to a four-unit press. This was upgraded again in the early 2000s with the purchase of a four-color Quad Stack.
The building also underwent major remodels in 1984, 1993 and 2003-04.
Merle Baranczyk was president of the Colorado Press Association in 1989, president of the National Newspaper Association in 2012 and served on both boards for several years.
He said he credits the success of the paper to “a supportive community and good employees,” including some who have been with the company for a decade or more.
Karen Hasselbrink, administrative director, has worked at The Mail for 51 years. Sales Director Vickie Sue Vigil started in 1977.
Morris Christensen, production director, started in 1982, and his wife, Sandra, circulation director, began working full time in 1994. Many of their children work or have worked for AVP.
Managing Editor Paul Goetz has been with the paper for 14 years.
Today The Mail offers an online subscription and has an established social media presence.
The company has also adapted to changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, with some employees working at home remotely, while reporters still maintain a presence on the street, practicing social distancing.
This is an update of a 2018 story by Arlene Shovald.
