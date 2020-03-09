Salida residents who use Hilltop Broadband for internet service experienced an internet outage from roughly 11:30 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. Thursday.
Lawrence Weckbaugh, homeowner and online business owner, said he received a text from Hilltop saying the outage was caused by fire damage to fiberoptic cables. Crews were able to repair the cables on site.
