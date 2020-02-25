Poncha Springs trustees unanimously voted to approve a short-term rental policy for the town during their meeting Monday.
Trustee J.D. Longwell was not in attendance.
The policy, which is modeled on Buena Vista’s policy, will allow short-term rentals in all areas of town except for the T5 zone, urban center.
A short-term rental is defined as a residential structure made available to paying guests for 30 consecutive days or less. Bed and breakfasts, hotels and motels are not considered part of short-term rentals.
Trustee Dean Edwards brought up the point that at this time, the town does not limit the number of short-term rentals allowed, but said he thought it is something the board should address in the future. Buena Vista does not currently have any limitations either, while Salida does.
The question was also raised about inspections, and Brian Berger, Town Administrator, said that the Chaffee County Fire Inspector will perform inspections.
The policy establishes a $100 fee for a new application and a $50 yearly renewal fee.
Applications will be available at town hall, 333 Burnett Ave.
The board heard a request from Larry and Janet Sherwood to release lot sales restrictions for Poncha Meadows, off CR 128.
The Sherwoods are developing the lot, but will not be doing any building, only installing utilities.
There was some concern from the board about lots being released for sale without utilities being completed.
Trustee Adrian Quintana said he wished the project was further along, while Trustee Thomas Moore was concerned it might turn into a situation like Friend Ranch, a subdivision that had numerous problems and was never developed.
Larry pointed out that unlike Friend Ranch, this project is bonded and insured.
Mayor Ben Scanga suggested having Berger draft a formal resolution and have Gerald Dahl, town attorney, review it before releasing lot sale restrictions.
Moore also requested an opinion from Dahl about what kind of policy the town should have about situations such as this going forward.
Other items the board unanimously passed included:
- A short-term rental request for 650 Quarry Station.
- An update to the official zoning map.
- Two lot consolidations for Chelf Holdings at 10012 U.S. 50 and Hansen consolidation at 108 and 110 Evan Ave.
- Issuing a request for proposal for a town water rights and surface storage study.
- Approval of two special events permits with alcohol for the fairgrounds.
- Acceptance of an engineering bid for 2020 road engineering from Crabtree Group for $44,000.
