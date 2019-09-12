Colo. 291 (Oak Street) is closed to through traffic from U.S. 50 to Illinois Street until Oct. 21 for street improvements, Salida city officials announced Wednesday.
Old Stage Road between Colo. 291 and Scott Street will also be closed to through traffic during that time, according to a city press release.
The closures are for a scheduled intersection improvement project. Both sections of road will be open to local traffic, and businesses in the area will be accessible.
Traffic will be detoured using Hunt Street and Illinois Street.
The work will widen Colo. 291 between Illinois Street and U.S. 50, the Colorado Department of Transportation reported, and will provide dedicated left turn lanes from Colo. 291 to Old Stage Road and U.S. 50 and a dedicated left turn lane from Old Stage Road to Colo. 291.
According to a CDOT press release, the improvements are part of the new Two Rivers development agreement with the city of Salida to address future traffic count increases and to improve the safety of the existing intersections.
The design was coordinated with and approved by CDOT. All construction work and costs are being paid for by the developer as part of the subdivision agreement.
