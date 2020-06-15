A Colorado Parks and Wildlife search team recovered two bodies Friday afternoon off the north shore of Lake Pueblo State Park.
The two victims died in separate incidents while swimming off a lake access area near the Sailboard Road parking lot, according to a press release.
The Pueblo County coroner said an autopsy will be performed to determine cause of death.
Swimming is not permitted anywhere in Lake Pueblo, a park official said. Swimming is only permitted in Rock Canyon Swim Beach below the dam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.