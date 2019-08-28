by Sam Klomhaus
Mail Staff Writer
Mayor P.T. Wood, Councilwoman Jane Templeton and City Administrator Drew Nelson attended the Colorado Association of Ski Towns meeting Thursday and Friday in Frisco and said the event featured a lot of good discussions around conservation and sustainability.
“I think there are things we’re all going to come back with around this general issue,” Templeton said.
Nelson said it was good to get some of Salida’s elected officials in the room with elected officials from other towns that are combating similar issues, such as affordable housing, and share ideas.
Oftentimes it’s comforting to realize other towns are facing the same issues, Nelson said.
He said some of the discussions touched on tourism capacity, the 2020 census and climate change legislation.
Templeton said sustainable tourism, “not loving a place to death,” was a topic of many of the conversations.
They talked a lot about climate action strategies and sustainability, Wood said.
He said many of the climate change discussions were applicable to this area because much of the local economy is dependent on water, particularly during the ski and river seasons.
There was a discussion about maintaining community character that was really pertinent to Salida right now, Wood said.
A presentation on dark skies was applicable and interesting, he said, and the community is already doing some things concerning dark skies but could maybe be doing better.
