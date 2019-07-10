Through April, the city of Salida’s finances are tracking under budget in both revenues and expenditures, according to a report released by the city.
The report broadly describes the city’s financial performance through April compared to the 2019 budget.
It tracks the performances of the city’s funds compared to what the budget would look like if it were evenly spread throughout the year.
Funds tracked are the general fund, water fund, wastewater fund and streets fund, with the capital improvement fund, lodging tax fund, conservation trust fund, SteamPlant fund and economic development fund lumped together in the “all other” category.
So far this year, the city is tracking under budget (evenly spread) in both revenues and expenditures, particularly in the “all other” category, compared to one-third of the city’s total budget for the year.
Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich said that’s because most of the city’s financial activity will be concentrated in the summer.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said the city’s expenditures are concentrated in the summer, particularly street repairs.
In terms of revenue, the city is $268,824 under the budget (spread throughout the year) in the general fund, $264,424 under budget in the water fund, $101,958 over budget in the wastewater fund, $154,833 under budget in the streets fund and $847,330 under budget in the “all other” category.
For expenditures, the city is $845,124 under budget in the general fund, $340,267 under budget in the water fund, $279,402 under budget in the wastewater fund, $665,834 under budget in the streets fund and $754,793 under budget in the “all other” category.
Tihonovich told city council Tuesday the purpose of the report was to provide a broad overview of the city’s financial performance.
Nothing in the city’s financial performance is alarming to the finance committee, Tihonovich said.
The city is saving money compared to budget on some projects, such as the Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails master plan, Nelson said, but other projects are going to come in above budget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.