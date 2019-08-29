In a unanimous vote Tuesday, the Chaffee County Planning Commission recommended that county commissioners approve the sketch plan for the SMC Ranch major subdivision.
The subdivision, located on the CR 156 parcel that houses Scanga Meat Co., consists of 117.45 acres. The current plan calls for 58 lots, an average lot size of 1.79 acres. Development will be done in phases, The Crabtree Group’s Joe DeLuca said, as the land on the parcel becomes unsuitable for agriculture. Scanga Meat Co. will remain in place.
The county’s land use code requires an average lot size of at least 2 acres but does allow for lot averaging, Dan Swallow, director of development services, said.
DeLuca said he was confident the applicants can meet all the county’s requirements, including lot size.
Several residents of the nearby Piñon Hills subdivision voiced concerns at the meeting. Those concerns included water issues, increased traffic, green space, ongoing construction, wildlife issues and open space.
Piñon Hills resident Laura Donavan asked if SMC Ranch and Piñon Hills could work together to improve the area’s firefighting infrastructure, and DeLuca said that was a possibility.
In other business, the commission:
• Appointed commission members Marjo Curgus and Bill Baker, as well as County Commissioners Greg Felt and Keith Baker, to come up with definitions related to an “outdoor recreation enterprise” and present them to the commission. Baker said they also need to discuss a general nuisance ordinance. The discussion took place during a work session before the regular meeting.
• Recommended approval of the Mountain Shadows major subdivision final plat.
• Continued a vote on the Cool Clear Water major impact review for townhouses to Sept. 24 so the applicant can rework the plan after feedback from the commission. David Kelly and Terri Lucas voted against.
• Recommended approvel of the Williamson minor subdivision final plat.
• Recommended approval of the Nola minor subdivision final plat.
• Recommended approval of the Crosswinds major subdivision sketch plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.