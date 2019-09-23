Proposition CC, one of two statewide ballot measures for the November election, would remove the revenue limit for taxes collected by the state, meaning the state could keep all money collected over the revenue limit, starting with the 2019-2020 fiscal year.
Currently, the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights requires the state to refund to taxpayers all money collected over the limit.
The ballot measure would require the state to spend the money that would have been refunded on public schools, higher education and transportation projects. The money would be equally divided among those three areas.
The ballot question reads: “Without raising taxes and to better fund public schools, higher education, and roads, bridges, and transit, within a balanced budget, may the state keep and spend all the revenue it annually collects after June 30, 2019, but is not currently allowed to keep and spend under Colorado law, with an annual independent audit to show how the retained revenues are spent?”
According to the secretary of state’s election blue book, the revenue limit “is adjusted each year to account for inflation, state population growth and voter-approved changes to the limit. In the 2019-20 state budget year, the limit is about $15 billion.”
Per the blue book, some of the money is refunded through property tax benefits provided by local governments, and in years when refunds are not made, those benefits are funded from other sources. The remainder is refunded through state income tax returns.
The state is estimated to collect $310 million above the limit in the 2019-2020 fiscal year. Refunds would be an estimated $26-$90 per taxpayer, depending on income.
• These are the arguments in favor of the proposition, as listed in the blue book:
“Proposition CC provides more money for critical investments in Colorado’s future without raising tax rates. By allowing the state to keep the money it already collects, the measure provides needed funding for K-12 education, higher education and transportation.
“While Colorado currently ranks in the top third of states in household income, it ranks in the bottom third in per-pupil public spending on both K-12 and higher education.
“Further, the state’s roads are deteriorating while the cost of improvements continues to increase. Addressing these challenges requires statewide investment, and Proposition CC provides revenue for these investments immediately and into the future.
“Proposition CC allows elected officials to make better policy decisions while preserving the citizens’ right to vote on any new state taxes and tax rate increases. Because these tax increases will still require voter approval if the measure passes, state government spending will remain limited.
“Proposition CC simply allows the state government to keep the money it already collects. Similar measures have been approved by voters in most Colorado counties, cities and school districts.”
• The blue book outlines these arguments against the proposition:
“Proposition CC results in higher taxes by permanently eliminating all state TABOR refunds required by the Colorado Constitution. Taxpayers are being asked to sacrifice their refunds to pay for programs that should already be funded within the state budget.
“Even with the limit, the state government has already shifted money between funds and raised fees and tolls to increase its revenue faster than inflation and state population growth. Proposition CC will cause government to expand at an even faster pace.
“Proposition CC continues to erode taxpayer protections in the Colorado Constitution. Instead of asking voters for permission to keep specific amounts of money collected above the revenue limit each year, the state government is asking voters to give up refunds of unknown amounts forever. The measure broadly directs where the new money will be spent, but the specifics can be changed in the future without voter approval.
“Further, while spending this new money for education and transportation, the legislature could redirect existing funds to any other purpose.”
