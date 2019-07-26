The U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Fish & Wildlife will host “Bat-Palooza” at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Leadville National Fish Hatchery, 2846 Colo. 300 in Leadville.
Participants will learn cool facts about bats, create artwork inspired by bats and watch and listen as bats leave their home at sunset to forage, a press release stated.
In addition, visitors can take part in an ongoing study by helping biologists count the bats.
Interactive booths will open at 6 p.m., followed by an educational talk at 7 p.m. The bats are expected to emerge around 8 p.m.
Participants should take their own chairs for the bat count.
For more information call Jeni Windorski at 719-486-7421.
