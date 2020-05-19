In a letter to Salida City Council, Family & Youth Initiatives cited reasons why it is opposed to Salida’s proposed Ordinance 2020-09, which would allow alcohol consumption in public parks.
FYI is the prevention division within the Chaffee County Department of Human Services.
Council will hear second reading and conduct a public hearing on the ordinance at its virtual meeting at 6 p.m. today.
“We are in strong support of rallying around our struggling local businesses to help them during this difficult time,” FYI said in its letter. “We believe the Salida City Council is acting in good faith and under pressure to support the local businesses we all love and support. We believe this ordinance will not get the expected outcomes, and the ‘cost’ outweighs the benefits.”
FYI questions the following effects of the ordinance regarding enforcement:
Is there sufficient law enforcement capacity to manage the increased need to enforce liquor laws in the parks?
Is the city willing to incur the extra cost for the necessary officers?
How could officers tell the difference between a beverage from a restaurant/bar and a beverage container that has been refilled from a flask bottle?
How will the city ensure adults are not sharing alcoholic beverages with those younger than 21?
Will individuals be allowed to walk back and forth from bars through town numerous times all day and night to parks for consumption and permitted to carry or drive drinks along the way?
How will the city handle the likely increase in public intoxication?
Who would be responsible for the increase in waste and litter removal?
FYI staff said they are concerned that allowing groups to gather in parks and drink would encourage relaxation of social distancing protocols encouraged by the local public health department.
They said Denver Parks and Recreation has temporarily banned alcohol in parks to support social distancing guidelines. A community in Loveland, Ohio, experimented with the same idea and incurred “lack of social distancing, increasing division in the community (and) public locations turned into ‘party’ scenes.”
FYI staff said they have “clear and consistent data” that shows Chaffee County youth use substances, including alcohol, at an earlier age, with increased frequency and in larger numbers compared to neighboring counties and across the state. They said allowing alcohol would increase youth exposure and likely cause an increase in youth alcohol use.
The letter stated that allowing consistent public alcohol consumption outside of special events pushes primary users like families, young children and teens out of the area.
FYI staff said they were concerned that the ordinance would only support a narrow group of businesses, namely bars downtown. They questioned how the city would also support gift shops, clothing stores, liquor stores, toy stores, coffee shops, sandwich shops and art galleries. They said relaxation of current laws already allows for takeout drinks to be consumed at home from restaurants that serve alcohol.
“This inequitable support of businesses appears biased and undervalues other Salida businesses,” the letter said. “This plan comes at a steep cost with very little benefit. We are asking you to keep in mind the health and impact on the entire community, not just a few select businesses.”
