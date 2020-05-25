On the second of three required reviews, Colorado Mountain College trustees voted unanimously Wednesday in favor of a $1 per year lease with the Mountain Board of Cooperative Education Services (BOCES) for the CMC building in Buena Vista.
CMC board policies require three votes for long-term lease agreements, a press release stated.
Mountain BOCES is a nonprofit, regional educational collaborative representing four preschool-12th grade school districts: Leadville, Buena Vista, Fairplay and Salida.
CMC stated that BOCES wants to use the building for administrative offices and educational purposes, including offering professional development to teachers and staff.
Currently the office is in Leadville.
Mountain BOCES Director Allan Ward could not be reached for comment.
Trustees plan to take the third and final vote on the lease agreement at their meeting in June.
On first hearing, CMC staff presented a balanced, projected budget of $73.9 million, with an expected 1.96 percent decrease in revenues compared to the current year.
The budget includes a 1.25 percent cost-of-living increase for employees, which is equal to mandatory cost increases for employees in the Public Employees Retirement Association state pension program.
A summary presentation of the budget will be made in June, including up-to-date changes in allocations from the state.
At the June meeting trustees will be asked to formally adopt and appropriate funds for the financial year 2020-21 budget.
The draft budget is available at coloradomtn.edu.
Trustees also learned the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) anticipates special districts like CMC, school districts and fire districts may experience further effects from the Gallagher Amendment in 2021 and beyond.
Under Gallagher, as the value of real estate falls, the proportion of taxes owed will shift toward owners of commercial buildings.
Current DOLA estimates suggest the state’s residential assessment rate may decline by 18 percent in 2021.
Trustees voted unanimously to support a proposal under consideration by the Colorado Legislature to refer a measure to the ballot in November that would strike several Gallagher-related provisions from the state constitution that have recently resulted in revenue reductions to local services, especially those in rural communities.
In other business trustees:
• Approved the 2020-21 budget for board operations.
• Accepted third quarter financials for 2019-20.
• Approved an amendment to the license agreement for Commnet Four Corners LLC.
• Approved an Xcel Energy utility easement on the grounds of the Breckenridge campus.
• Performed their annual performance review of the president, which included adding a one-year contract extension through 2023-24.
Trustees also welcomed Dave Armstrong, recently appointed Salida-area liaison to the board of trustees, to his first board meeting.
