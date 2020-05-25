Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported as of 4 p.m. Thursday 1,324 deaths had occurred statewide among those diagnosed with COVID-19. Of those, 1,088 deaths were directly related to the virus.
There have been 23,487 positive or probable cases of COVID-19 in the state.
As of Thursday, 444 people were hospitalized in the state, and 339 critical care ventilators of a state total of 1,076 were in use.
The department reported 4,082 people have been hospitalized since data collection began.
