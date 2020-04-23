Antonio Archuleta, 31, pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of second-degree assault, a Class 4 felony, in a domestic violence case from 2019 and to third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor.
The charges stem from a March 26 incident when Archuleta allegedly spit at a Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center nurse after being arrested on a domestic violence charge and telling officers he had COVID-19.
Eleventh Judicial District Chief Judge Patrick Murphy accepted Archuleta’s plea and sentenced him to three years probation on both charges, to be served concurrently, and 90 days in jail, with credit for seven days served.
Archuleta must not use controlled substances, including alcohol and marijuana, and submit to substance abuse, mental health and domestic violence evaluations and abide by treatment recommendations.
Deputy District Attorney Brian Andris said Archuleta’s use of the virus threat was just that and not a verified attempt to spread the virus.
He said this was Archuleta’s last chance to show he recognizes he has a substance abuse issue and to get help.
Murphy said he was aware that in both cases Archuleta was under the influence at the time of his arrests, but he noted that Archuleta was compliant while undergoing monitored sobriety following the first arrest.
The common denominator for the actions for which Archuleta was arrested was alcohol, Murphy said.
Archuleta said he apologized for his behavior and thanked the court for the chance.
“I truly hope you take advantage of this chance. You’re walking a fine line,” Murphy said.
He cautioned Archuleta that if he violated the conditions of his probation, he would likely end up in the Department of Corrections.
