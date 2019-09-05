More than two people are killed every day on U.S. roads by drivers who blow through red lights, according to new data from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
The most recent crash data available show that 939 people were killed in red-light-running crashes in 2017 – a 10-year high and a 28 percent increase since 2012. In Colorado, 20 people were killed by red light runners in 2017 – the sixth highest rate, per capita, in the country, a AAA press release stated.
According to the AAA Foundation:
- Twenty-eight percent of crash deaths that occur at signalized intersections are the result of a driver running through a red light.
- Per capita, Arizona has the highest rate of red light running fatalities, while New Hampshire has the lowest rate.
- Nearly half (46 percent) of those killed in red-light-running crashes were passengers or people in other vehicles, and more than 5 percent were pedestrians or cyclists. Just over 35 percent of those killed were the drivers who ran the red light.
“Here’s the bottom line: Drivers who decide to run a red light when they could have stopped safely are making a reckless choice that puts others in danger,” AAA Colorado spokesman Skyler McKinley said. “The data is clear: Red-light running remains a significant traffic safety challenge, and lives are on the line.”
According to the AAA Foundation’s latest Traffic Safety Culture Index, 85 percent of drivers believe red light running is “very dangerous” – yet one in three say they blew through a red light within the past 30 days when they could have stopped safely.
More than two in five drivers also say they don’t think they’d be stopped by police for running a red light.
Red light cameras
While enforcement is the single most effective way to get drivers to comply with red light laws, it is impossible for police to be at every intersection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) found that, when properly implemented, red light cameras reduced the fatal red-light-running crash rate of large cities by 21 percent and the rate of all types of fatal crashes at signalized intersections by 14 percent.
Proper implementation of red light cameras helps to ensure drivers’ safety and trust in these systems. AAA advises that when using red light camera programs, local governments should incorporate best practices such as:
- Using the camera program as part of a comprehensive traffic safety strategy, including engineering and education.
- Only implementing programs on roadways with a demonstrated pattern of violations or crashes.
- Notifying drivers that cameras are being used (signage and other methods).
- Calibrating cameras regularly.
- Only operating cameras under the direct supervision of law enforcement personnel.
- Evaluating the programs on a periodic basis to ensure safety benefits are being realized.
Tips for motorists
AAA recommends that drivers:
- Prepare to stop: Lift your foot off the accelerator and “cover the brake” when preparing to enter any intersection by positioning your right foot just above the brake pedal, without touching it.
- Use good judgment: Monitor “stale” green lights – those that have been green a long time as you’ve approached the intersection.
- Tap the brake: Tap your brakes a couple of times before fully applying them to slow down. This will catch the attention of drivers who may be inattentive or distracted behind you.
- Drive defensively: Before you enter an intersection after the light has turned green for you, take a second after the light changes and look both ways before proceeding.
Tips for other road users
Pedestrians and cyclists should also stay safe when traveling near intersections. AAA recommends:
- Wait: Give yourself a few seconds to make sure all cars have come to a complete stop before moving through the intersection.
- Stay alert and listen: Don’t take chances and don’t wear headphones. Watch what is going on and give your full attention to the environment around you.
- Be visible: Stay in well-lit areas, especially when crossing the street
- Make eye contact: Look at drivers in stopped vehicles to ensure they see you before crossing the road in front of them.
