April is Child Abuse Prevention month throughout the nation.
The Mountain Mail will display a blue ribbon on its front page in honor of this month. In the past, you may have noticed blue pinwheel gardens and a blue ribbon on Tenderfoot Mountain. Unfortunately, our planned activities have been canceled because of COVID-19.
Here is a brief history of this month and what you can do to show support.
Child Abuse Prevention Month had its first auspicious beginnings when the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act (CAPTA) was passed as federal legislation in 1974. Though the legislation has been amended throughout the years, the original purpose remains intact.
This legislation represents at its core the principle of preventing both child abuse and neglect. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is the federal agency charged with supporting states, tribes and communities in providing programs and services to protect children and strengthen families.
The next major step toward this commitment came in 1983, when Congress proclaimed the month of April for National Child Abuse Prevention. In 1989, the Blue Ribbon Campaign had its beginnings in Virginia.
The campaign began as a grandmother’s tribute to her grandson who died as a tragic result of child abuse. The Blue Ribbon Campaign has since expanded across the country, and many express their solidarity by wearing blue ribbons each April in support.
April has become a dedicated month with a concentration of opportunities for awareness, but it’s important to recognize expansion of Child Abuse Prevention initiatives as a year-long effort. In 2003, an initiative was launched at the 14th National Conference on Child Abuse and Neglect, devoted to the theme and broadening the scope of child abuse prevention community awareness with tools, resources, activities and materials, available on the internet and provided by federal agencies, organizations and concerned citizens in communities nationwide.
Although Chaffee’s activities have been canceled, you can still show support. Please consider making your own individual importance of this month by seeking out educational resources (a vast majority can be found online) that offer helpful strategies for preventing child abuse. Some starter websites: illuminatecolorado.org/pca and co4kids.org/.
We also encourage residents to dress in blue or wear blue ribbons today on Wear Blue Day and post pics on our Facebook page: facebook.com/Familyandyouthinitiatives/ with the hashtag #WearBlueDayFYI. Every family who participates will be entered in a drawing for a gift card from a local restaurant.
Individual displays by community members committed to raising awareness are also strongly encouraged. A fun stay-at-home project to do with kids could be to create your own blue lights display or blue wreath to hang on your door.
Get creative and show support. Let’s continue as a community to raise awareness and stand for preventing child abuse in Chaffee County.
Keri Vignale is a family engagement/foster care coordinator at Chaffee County Department of Human Services. She can be reached at chaffeefostercare.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.