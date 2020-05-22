Although Chaffee County COVID-19 data remained at 68 positive or probable cases and 18 deaths, Chaffee County Public Health and Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center tested 14 people Thursday at the Community Testing Clinic.
Results are expected back in two to three days, and Public Health will update the public if any of the tests are positive for COVID-19.
Another community testing clinic will be offered from 10 a.m.-noon Thursday, by appointment only.
Public Health stated in a press release that the state and county have expanded testing capability. Testing criteria now includes:
• Any community member (or others who consider Chaffee County their medical home) who is showing symptoms.
• Any asymptomatic patient who has a known contact with a positive case or has traveled in an area with high rates of transmission.
• All health care workers, all first responders, all senior care facility workers and all essential workers who directly interact with the public while working, whether or not those individuals have symptoms or not.
Those interested in testing can call Public Health at 719-539-4510 to be screened, approved and scheduled for testing.
Those with severe respiratory symptoms are asked to contact their primary care provider directly.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 23,191 cases of COVID-19 among 139,937 people tested across 60 counties.
There have been 256 outbreaks in residential and other facilities throughout the state.
Among those probable or testing positive for the virus, 1,310 have died. Of those, 1,062 deaths were directly related to the virus.
