by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment announced it received more than 31,000 unemployment claims between May 3 and May 9.
The figure includes both regular unemployment and federal benefit claims filed. There were 22,483 initial regular unemployment claims filed the week ending May 9 compared to 28,164 the week ending May 2. It was the fourth week in a row that regular unemployment claims declined gradually.
The state reported 9,125 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) initial claims filed in this period. That includes gig workers and self-employed individuals.
Over the past eight weeks, a total of 387,975 regular unemployment initial claims have been filed. When including federal PUA benefits, that figure jumps to a grand total of 451,155 claims.
The top five industries with the highest claims since the week ending April 25 include:
• Accommodation and food services, 4,624 claims.
• Retail trade, 4,010.
• Health care and social services, 3,009.
• Administrative, support, waste management and remediation services, 1,944.
• Arts, entertainment and recreation, 1,550.
Regular unemployment insurance benefits paid for the last several weeks include:
$96 million for the week ending May 9.
$84.8 million for the week ending May 2.
$86.1 million for the week ending April 25.
$74.1 million for the week ending April 18.
$62 million for the week ending April 11.
$29.8 million for the week ending April 4.
Average 2020 weekly benefits paid before April was $8.7 million.
PUA benefits paid between April 20 and May 9 totaled $101.8 million. There have been 63,180 total PUA initial claims in the same time frame.
During the height of the Great Recession from 2009 to 2010, $19 million in regular unemployment insurance benefits were paid out on an average weekly basis. May 2009 had the previous highest recorded total with $102.8 million paid out in benefits. Approximately $315 million in regular benefits were paid out in April 2020.
Initial claims are filed to establish benefit eligibility and are considered a reliable leading indicator of economic activity. All filed applications may not have gone through various eligibility determination processes like wage verification.
