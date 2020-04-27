Two grass fires broke out Saturday in Chaffee County, burning 7 acres and 23 acres before they were contained.
The first fire was sparked when Michael Johnson, 61, of Poncha Springs shot an exploding target near mile marker 213 on U.S. 50 in Poncha Springs, Sheriff John Spezze said in a press release.
Chaffee County Communications Center received a call about the fire at 11:11 a.m., and Chaffee County and South Arkansas fire protection districts responded, as well as the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado State Patrol.
“When firefighters arrived, they encountered a grass fire that was burning rapidly due to wind in the area,” Spezze said. “Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze with no structures being damaged.”
The fire burned an estimated 7 acres.
Sheriff’s deputies cited Johnson for a violation of current Stage 2 fire restrictions for shooting the exploding target that ignited the blaze.
At 3:16 p.m., a second grass fire broke out in a field on CR 270 east of U.S. 285.
Chaffee County and South Arkansas fire protection districts responded to that fire as well and were able to get it contained.
“Firefighters had a very fast response and were able to control the blaze after it burnt approximately 23 acres,” Spezze said.
A person also caused the second fire, but no citations were issued.
Spezze said personnel on the scene determined the fire started after a lawnmower using a brush hog hit a rock, which caused a spark that ignited the fire.
Stage 2 fire restrictions, which went into effect April 8, prohibit all open burning of any kind, including permanently constructed fire pits, slash piles and charcoal grills.
Gas grills that can be turned off with a valve are allowed.
Another exception to this restriction will be agricultural weed control where a ditch is being burned. This will be allowed on a daily permit basis with the exception of any Red Flag Warning days, which are issued by the National Weather Service. A permit can be obtained by calling the Chaffee County Communications Center nonemergency number at 719-539-2596.
Restrictions were enacted due to the possibility of diminished resources because of the COVID-19 state of emergency, not because of dry conditions, and will remain in place until May 31, unless rescinded earlier.
Spezze called it a “transitional time of year,” noting that there’s lots of snow left in the high country but none left at lower elevations, and ranchers are just beginning to irrigate. He also said it rained all night two days ago where he lives, not far from where the fire occurred on CR 270, and snowed just before that.
“This time of year, the grasses that are left from last year burn unless (they’re) covered in snow,” Spezze said.
