The rest of Colorado will be able to follow Chaffee County in opening restaurants starting Wednesday.
Chaffee County received a variance from the state order last week, and several restaurants and other businesses were allowed to open Friday to take advantage of Memorial Day weekend traffic, ahead of the state order.
Chaffee County restaurants, places of worship, outfitters and guiding services, gyms and fitness centers, recreational facilities, the bowling alley and outdoor hot springs were all allowed to open over the weekend under strict guidelines.
While all Coloradans are asked to continue to follow the safer-at-home model, which has been extended until June 1, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday in a press release state changes for restaurants, summer camps and private camping as the state slowly reopens.
Beginning Wednesday, restaurants across the state will be able to open for in-person dining at 50 percent capacity of the indoor posted occupancy code limit, or 50 people, whichever is less.
Restaurants are also encouraged to provide as much outdoor service as possible.
Bars will remain closed. Establishments that do not serve food will be evaluated in June.
Also effective Monday, private campsites are allowed to open, although counties may choose to keep them closed in accordance with their own public health orders.
Campgrounds in the state park system are already open.
“We are still a long way from returning to normal, but these updates are a step in the right direction because Coloradans are doing a good job so far limiting our social interactions,” Polis said.
“If we can continue staying at home as much as possible, wearing face coverings and washing our hands when leaving the house, then we will be able to slow the spread of the virus while reigniting our economy. If not, it will cost lives, and the economic pain will also be worse.”
Under the new changes, children’s day camps and youth sports camps will be allowed to open, but residential overnight camps will remain closed through June.
Decisions for July and August overnight camps will be made in mid-June.
Children’s residential camps that choose to operate as day camps must work with the Colorado Department of Human Services and their local public health agency for approval.
Day camps, including mobile, youth sports camps and outdoor camps, must operate with restrictions and strong precautionary measures.
Polis said, “I know this has been a very different school year than many students were expecting, and thanks to the success of our social distancing efforts so far, Colorado kids will be able to enjoy day camps and youth sports camps this summer in as safe a manner as possible.
“The risk, though less, is still very real, and it’s up to families to make the best decisions that work for them. We also appreciate the critical role that day camps, along with daycare, which has already been operating in as safe a manner as reasonably possible, play in supporting working parents,” he said.
The state Department of Public Health and Environment is expected to release a public health order today to reflect the new changes.
Polis is expected to hold a media event at 1:30 p.m. today to speak about the new guidance.
