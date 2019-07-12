Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort will open its new hot springs pool July 19 after five months of construction.
The new pool is adjacent to the current upper pool and the 400-foot waterslide area.
It will feature an infinity-edge design with a zero-entry point on one end, built-in seating and sunbathing deck.
Scott Peterson, resort marketing director, said the new pool will be open to the public and the cost to use it will be the same as other pools at the resort.
Construction of the new pool is by Diesslin Structures Inc.
Peterson said plans for the pool include an extended season from spring through early winter and closing only a few months of the year.
The new pool, as with other pools on the property, relies on nature to heat the water.
“The pool is actually not heated,” Thomas Warren, general manager of the resort, said. “We installed a quarter of a mile of insulated PEX piping from one of our spring sources, and the water actually all comes out of the ground at 141 degrees Fahrenheit.”
The new pool is the latest of several projects at Mount Princeton Hot Springs Resort, including a block of 25 new hotel suites completed in July 2018.
Future plans include another 25 suites, a destination hotel that includes many of the design elements of the original Princeton hotel, including new restaurant and convention facilities, and more immediately, an expansion of the resort’s pavilion.
The resort’s upper pools are open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily through Labor Day.
Hot springs soaking pools are open 9 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.
Costs for pool use are:
Monday-Thursday – $20 for adults age 16 and older, $15 for children ages 4-15 and seniors age 62 and older.
Friday-Sunday – $25 for adults age 16 and older, $20 for children ages 4-15 and seniors age 62 and older.
Children age 3 and younger are admitted free.
An additional $5 full-day waterslide pass is also available for the upper pool area.
Punch passes for 20 pool and hot springs visits are available for locals at $150 for adults, $125 for seniors and $130 for children.
Access is complimentary for overnight guests.
For more information call 719-395-2447 or visit mtprinceton.com.
