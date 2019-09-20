The city of Salida and consultants 110 Percent and Kimley-Horn hosted an open house Thursday so residents could look at concept plans for Centennial and Marvin Park as part of a proposed Parks, Recreation, Open Space and Trails master plan.
Four plans for each park were displayed, along with boards for comments both pro and con for each concept.
Centennial Park, next to Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center on U.S. 50, currently offers pickleball and tennis courts, a playground and picnic areas.
Some of the ideas proposed to update the park included a skate park, a rock climbing feature, a splash pad, a dog park and a community center building.
Marvin Park, which currently serves as the site for the town’s baseball and softball fields, is next to the Arkansas River on Colo. 291.
The concept plans all showed the sports fields moved, and some of the plans included a loop walking trail, an outdoor event area and an amphitheater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.