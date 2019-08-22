Buena Vista – Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze confirmed that safety documentation has been filed for Seven Peaks.
A spokeswoman for Live Nation said last week that safety plans were submitted in response to statements Spezze made to county commissioners at their Aug. 13 meeting.
“All safety plans for this year’s Seven Peaks Music Festival have been submitted. Our faith is in local law enforcement, and with the huge success of 2018, we know that this year will be just as smooth and safe,” said Live Nation’s spokeswoman of the Aug. 30-Sept. 1 event at the Meadows near Buena Vista.
Spezze told commissioners last week that he had sent several emails and was still awaiting replies.
“They were bad at communicating last year; this year they are worse,” Spezze said Aug. 13.
Live Nation responded to that statement the morning of Aug. 15.
“While we don’t make public all details of the safety and evacuation plans, which is standard protocol and in the best interest of those attending a large-scale event, these have been submitted and are currently in the hands of the sheriff,” Live Nation said in its email to The Times following publication of the commissioners’ meeting story.
“We are on track and prepared to provide the fans with another great and safe experience this year.”
Spezze said Wednesday morning that he had spoken with Live Nation last week and confirmed that all safety protocol documentation from Live Nation has been received for the Seven Peaks Music Festival.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., the parent company of The Mountain Mail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.