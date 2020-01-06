Salida City Council will meet for a joint work session with the Planning Commission to discuss the Peyrouse right-of-way vacation at 6 p.m. today in council chambers in the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
In other business the Community Development Department will lead a discussion with the council on a low-income housing tax credit project.
A representative from Salida Parks and Recreation will speak with council about water temperatures at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center.
Council members will also discuss the adoption of “Bob’s Rules of Order,” an informal version of Robert’s Rules of Order, which is a manual of parliamentary procedure in the United States.
Tuesday meeting
Council will hear the first reading and set a public hearing on proposed amendments to the Vandaveer Ranch Planned Area Development during its regular session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers.
Council will also review an emergency ordinance and hold a public hearing on reappointing and setting compensation for Cheryl Hardy-Moore as the Salida Municipal Court judge for a two-year term, running from Jan. 1, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2021.
Council will consider a resolution to approve the donation of Colorado Traumatic Brain Injury Trust Fund monies to MINDSOURCE – Brain Injury Network, Colorado Deprtment of Human Services.
Council members will consider a fee waiver for the Heart of the Rockies Walk for Life event and vote on a resolution setting a posting place for public notices.
Council also will vote on the consent agenda, which includes approval of:
• A fee waiver for Chisholm Park for ElevateHER.
• A special event permit for the Ark Valley High Rollers.
• The adoption of “Bob’s Rules of Order.”
• A contract with OpenGov.
• An engagement letter with McMahan and Associates LLC for the 2019 audit.
• A memorandum of understanding between the American Legion and Salida Parks and Recreation Department.
• A memorandum of understanding between Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association and Salida Parks and Recreation Department for Salida ice skating rink construction and operation.
• Sewer cleaning and inspection equipment purchase.
The council has scheduled an executive session for two discussions. The first involves matters related to utility service, while the second is a conference with one of the city attorneys to discuss personnel matters.
