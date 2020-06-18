It was an alternative graduation for the alternative high school.
Seniors at Horizons Exploratory Academy held their graduation ceremony Wednesday evening on the back lawn of the Kesner Building.
Parents and friends sat on the grass or in camp chairs, graduates sat 6 feet apart on bleachers, and most folks in the audience wore masks.
Students filed onto the “stage” to “Breaking of the Fellowship” by Howard Shore, and HEA counselor Juli Waters greeted family and friends.
“You’ve all followed your own path to get to this stage today,” Waters told the graduates, acknowledging their graduation comes during one of the “most challenging times we have known.”
“You have proven you are strong, resilient and do it with sass,” she said.
Each graduate was given the opportunity to say a few words. Some spoke off the cuff, some had prepared something ahead of time, and others chose to say nothing.
Principal Talmage Trujillo began his remarks facing the assembled guests but turned to face the graduates and addressed his remarks to them.
“Never be afraid of your past struggles,” he told them, and while the world they were preparing to enter has changed, he said, “you have the power to withstand.
Trujillo called up the HEA teachers to face their former students, telling graduates and guests they had not been able to look into the eyes of their students for three months.
Trujillo read excerpts of the Maya Angelou poem “Continue” and finished by telling the graduates, “I love you very much.
Following distribution of diplomas, Salida School District Superintendent David Blackburn told graduates he was proud of them, and as the world responds to the virus and other challenges in a different way, they are already leading.
After getting the go-ahead to move their tassels to the right, graduates recessed to “Running Up That Hill” sung by Meg Myers.
Twelve of the 15 HEA graduates participated in the ceremony.
This year’s graduating class is the school’s largest to date.
Graduating seniors are Cutler D. Drake, Ozzy L. Ferguson, Keegan A. Haeck, Jack T. Leddington, Sierra T. Lenhart, Cameron S. Nichols, Nicholas Gonzales, Arianna M. Pappenfort, Iliana D. Pasquale, Emma M. Post, Jelissa N. Quintana, Dulce E. Trujillo, Chloe L. Waniger, Jonah M. Wierzbinski and Allison Faith Wilborn.
Gonzales, Post and Waniger were not able to attend the ceremony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.