Chaffee County reported additional probable cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the number of positive and probable cases in the county to 74.
The four latest cases reported to Chaffee County Public Health are Columbine Manor Care Center staff who Public Health stated “had an onset of symptoms between March 23-April 6.”
Although the four were not tested for COVID-19, Public Health stated they are considered probable cases due to their reported symptoms and workplace exposure.
Public Health reported Monday that of the 19 deaths of people in the county who tested positive for COVID-19, only 14 were directly attributable to the virus.
Chaffee County Public Health started following the state model Monday, breaking down death data into two categories: those diagnosed with COVID-19 who died and those whose deaths were directly related to the virus.
Statewide data shows 1,458 deaths among those positive or probable for COVID-19 as of Sunday. Of those 1,185 died as a direct result of the virus.
Of the 188,069 people tested, 26,577 tested positive.
There have been 282 outbreaks in residential and commercial facilities throughout the state.
The virus has caused hospitalization of 4,372 people. Of those, 272 are currently hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 and 110 as persons under investigation for the disease.
