Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center’s Wellness U will offer free classes in the National Diabetes Prevention Program starting Aug. 27.
Classes will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesdays on the second floor of the HRRMC Outpatient Pavilion, 1000 Rush Drive.
The program introduces those who are prediabetic or at risk of developing diabetes to healthy habits needed for preventing or delaying the onset of Type 2 diabetes, according to a press release.
“This group class is very effective at reducing body weight by 7 percent and increasing weekly exercise to a minimum of 150 minutes. It is the most effective lifestyle-change program offered by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention),” HRRMC Wellness Manager Jon Fritz said.
To register, visit hrrmc.com/events and enter “National Diabetes” in the Events Search section, or call 719-530-2057.
