Carol Everett had a goal: to become a millionaire.
Simple math told her that at $25 per, she needed to oversee 40,000 abortions to reach her goal.
As a former owner of five Texas abortion clinics, from 1977-1983, she helped direct 35,000 abortions.
She told those attending the Salida Pregnancy Resource Center’s annual banquet Tuesday evening at Grace Church that one of those abortions was her child.
“I killed 35,000 babies,” she said, “one of them my own.”
Clinics, she said, had two rooms where abortions were conducted. After completing a procedure with one woman, the doctor would walk across the hall to another room to begin a second procedure on another woman.
At the same time, the patient in the first room would be taken to a recovery room and another woman would be taken into the empty room and prepped.
“This way we would do 10 to 12 abortions an hour,” Everett said.
There was no such thing as sterilization of medical equipment, she said. The doctor would merely change surgical gloves between procedures.
Abortion clinics are the nation’s largest legal health-related industry that is not regulated, she said.
Doctors were paid in cash with no 1099s or W-2s provided.
Because of the clinic’s location near an international airport, she said, women flew in from around the world to have abortions.
Everett said she opened a second clinic in the Dallas area. “It paid for itself in the first month. After that it was a cash cow.” She eventually owned five clinics.
She said those answering office phones were actually telemarketers promoting abortions at her clinics. When women would call, those answering would follow a script designed to overcome objections and promote procedures.
“We would ask them, ‘Is this good news or bad news,’” she said. “We knew they wouldn’t be calling an abortion clinic if it was good news.”
Between the ages of 13 and 18, she said women would average three to five abortions.
She said clinics would counsel women after a procedure, providing birth control pills and condoms.
The pills, she said, were low-dose varieties, which, to work properly, had to be taken at precisely the same time every day, a regimen teenage girls were not likely to adhere to.
Condoms given out, she said, were not high quality and prone to fail.
She said her marketing efforts included programs at nearby schools starting with kindergarten classes. One of the questions she would ask kids is how they referred to their “private parts,” telling them they should not be ashamed of their bodies.
She said she was considered the expert and would present programs for other grade levels, eventually including graphic depictions of sex acts between heterosexuals and homosexuals for higher grades.
“Know what’s being taught to your kids and grandkids” on sex education she said, “and know what information is available in your libraries.”
Everett said parents and grandparents should talk to their kids and grandkids about sex.
When it comes to alcohol and drugs, she said teens are told in absolute terms to not drink and drive. She said kids should be getting the same absolute message regarding sex.
“Abstinence still works,” she said.
To the argument that teens are going to have sex anyway so they should be taught how to have safe sex, she said, “Baloney.”
Everett said she walked out of the abortion business on July 27, 1983, after an earlier meeting with a preacher who counseled her that God still loved her.
She said she told him he should know she had a Bible in a desk drawer at her office, that she used it and prayed often.
She said she didn’t tell him that she prayed that women would continue to come to her clinics and that there would be no procedure complications.
Nineteen women had to undergo surgeries, and one woman died, following abortions at her clinics.
About the same time, she said, a Dallas-area television station did a story reporting on her clinics conducting abortions on women who thought they might be pregnant but were not.
She said women were given ultrasounds and told that a blip in photos was a fetus forming. “They wouldn’t know the difference,” she said, and typically went ahead with a procedure.
She said after walking away from the abortion business she met with the man who first counseled her every day for 18 months, talking, reading Scripture, in particular the 139th Psalm. She still has contact with the man who counseled her.
Everett, the mother of three with six grandchildren, said the Trump administration cut abortion funding by some $80 million. However, she said clinics still receive $400 million annually through Medicaid reimbursement.
“We need to stand up and say no to this,” she said.
Everett asked those attending the banquet to become involved in the pregnancy center, to protect and preserve the sanctity of life, to tell someone about the center’s work, to volunteer and especially to help the center financially.
