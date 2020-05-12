Salida city officials said they are trying to address as many public and city staff concerns as possible on the issue of alcohol consumption in city parks before the next Salida City Council meeting.
At its May 5 meeting, council unanimously approved first reading of an ordinance amending Chapters 10 and 11 of the Salida Municipal Code concerning public alcohol consumption in Riverside and Centennial parks.
If the ordinance is fully approved, drinking would be permitted only in compliance with terms of a future resolution adopted by council. A second reading and public hearing is scheduled for May 19.
City Administrator Drew Nelson said the idea to relax restrictions originates from a larger discussion the city has been having with the local restaurant industry during the past several weeks.
Alcohol in glass bottles would be excluded from any permissions given. Nelson said he does not anticipate any changes being made to the prohibition on glass containers in parks as there are many safety and environmental reasons to continue limiting them from public spaces.
Regarding navigating around open container laws in the streets, Nelson said the stay-at-home executive order signed by Gov. Jared Polis expressly allows takeout and delivery of alcohol. That means if council followed through with the code change, Salida would be covered by the state’s order.
According to present Salida Municipal Code, consumption of alcoholic beverages in public is restricted unless a special exception is obtained by resolution. Council may make an exception for a given place and time, but the resolution should specify location and time limits. Exceptions cannot be general.
Salida Police Department officers must be available to supervise and patrol an event seeking an exception.
Nelson is encouraging the public to provide input by emailing drew.nelson@cityofsalida.com or calling 719-458-0564.
